Jelly Roll and Wife Bunnie XO Plan to Welcome Kids Via Surrogate 

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, are planning to expand their family.

Bunnie, 44, revealed on the Tuesday, July 2 episode of her “Dumb Blonde” podcast that the couple are in the process of undergoing in vitro fertilization with a surrogate.

“This journey with IVF, we sat down a couple months ago,” she said. “And I was just like, I feel like I’ve accomplished so much in my life. And the only thing that’s left is to raise a baby and garden. I’m in my baby mama (and) gardening era.”

Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord) married Bunnie (full name Bunnie DeFord) in 2016. She became a stepmom for the “Save Me” singer’s two children, daughter Bailee, 16, and son Noah, 7, from prior relationships.

“J was like … ‘I would love to have a baby with you,'” Bunnie recalled on her podcast. “And that was not the response that I thought he would say. I was just like, ‘Wow really? Have you always felt like that?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, I will always have a baby with you. If you want to have a baby, cool. If you don’t, cool. Whatever you want to do.’ So now he’s, like, really excited about it.”

They’ve seen a fertility specialist since 2019, but not until recently did they feel that they were fully prepared, financially and otherwise, to welcome a new addition to their brood.

“We’re on the fence of having twins,” Bunnie said. “We think we want to have twin boys. I’m not sure. We could have one, we could have two. We don’t know what we’re going to do yet. We don’t plan on implanting until February 2025.”

In early June, Jelly Roll, 39, shared their IVF plans during his appearance on the “Bussin’ With the Boys” podcast.

“We had planned on doing this privately, but decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we’ve always been so open,” Bunnie stated via Instagram following his announcement. “And all odds stacked against us, it’s already been hard (and) we have only just begun. We have been meeting (with) IVF doctors (and) exploring all our options to add to our family.”

In her new podcast episode, Bunnie said that going forward, they intend to keep their “IVF journey” private.

“I’m just going to be honest with you guys. I am not going to carry the baby,” she said, explaining their choice to use a surrogate. “I am not mentally well enough to let my hormones get out of whack. … I have gotten to a place where I’m even-keeled. My anxiety is finally good. I don’t have depression — of course I have down days and stuff like that, but nothing like what I went through in 2019.”

She continued, “There is nothing wrong with having a surrogate. I would have trouble carrying a baby. I have lost many babies, you know. One, we don’t have the time to go through that. Two, my schedule does not allow for me to … have another miscarriage or ectopic pregnancy.”