Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie Xo, is hitting back at critics after she met her “hall pass,” Chris Cerulli, lead singer of the band Motionless in White.

“So many ppl offended & upset about my ‘hall pass’ video. When my husband & I are just giggling over it,” Bunnie Xo, 44, (real name Alyssa DeFord) wrote via Facebook on Tuesday, April 30. “Sorry y’all aren’t comfortable in your own skin & too insecure to let your s/o joke around. I’d hate to live in a cage like that. Y’all forget my husband is my best friend & love of my life.”

Bunnie Xo — who’s been married to Jelly Roll, 39, since August 2016 — noted that “half the things” she says and does “are a joke.”

“Satire. If you don’t [know] the definition look it up & while you’re at it, look up the word personality,” she wrote. “Maybe it will help some of y’all find one.”

Alongside the message, Bunnie Xo shared a screenshot of her and Jelly Roll’s text messages.

“I miss you. Your TikTok is so funny,” Jelly Roll wrote, to which Bunnie Xo replied, “I thought so too but ppl are offended ofc lmao. Miss you moreeee.” (Jelly Roll is currently on his The Beautifully Broken Tour with Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay.)

Bunnie Xo previously uploaded a video via TikTok of her meeting Cerulli, 37. She wrote on the video, “When you finally get to meet your hall pass” and captioned the clip, “You could say we’re in love now 🤍🤣.”

In response, Jelly Roll commented on the clip, “😂🤣 Bout Time,” to which Bunnie Xo replied, “Wait ‘til they figure out you made this happen 😂 or should we let them sweat it out a little more? 🤪.”

Since the video went viral, Bunnie Xo also took to Facebook to point out how differently the internet has reacted to her and Jelly Roll meeting their respective crushes.

“Another point I’d like to prove — when my husband met his crush Taylor Swift everyone swooned,” she wrote on Tuesday. “But his wife, an outspoken blonde meets hers & omg what a w—e! We feel so bad for Jelly blah blah blah. I didn’t even hug dude lmao – I shook his hand & y’all [know] how much I hate shaking hands.”

She continued: “If anything I just promoted the HELL outta Motionless in White w over 10 MILLION views across all platforms haha. Just saying the double standards in society are WILD.”

Jelly Roll and Swift, 34, came face to face at the 2024 Grammys in February. In a TikTok post at the time, Bunnie Xo captured the moment the two musicians met and snapped a pic together in the audience. “When your hubby gets to meet his crush finally,” Bunnie Xo wrote over the video.

The pair met at one of Jelly Roll’s shows in 2015 and exchanged vows at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas the next year. Bunnie Xo is a stepmom to Jelly Roll’s two kids from her previous relationships, daughter Bailee Ann and son Noah.