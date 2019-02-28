Daily Roundup

Jennifer Lopez Gave Bradley Cooper Advice Ahead of His Oscars 2019 Performance

By
Jennifer Lopez Gave Bradley Cooper Advice Ahead of His Oscars 2019 Performance
Actress Jennifer Lopez and Bradley Cooper attend the Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2011 Men's and Women's show during Mercedes-Benz fashion week at Lincoln Center on September 12, 2010 in New York City.  Theo Wargo/WireImage for Tommy Hilfiger

Jennifer Lopez Gave Bradley Cooper Advice Ahead of His Oscars 2019 Performance (OK! Magazine)

‘Halt and Catch Fire’ Actress Lisa Sheridan Dead at 44 (RADAR Online)

Abby Lee Miller Is Learning to Walk and Dance Again: Watch (Star Magazine)

Tony Hale on His Go-To Oyster Bar and Why He Loves Birmingham (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

Close popup

Welcome to In Motion

Bring photos to life with Us Weekly's exciting new mobile experience!

What's In Motion? Tell me more

What's In Motion?

Go back

How to Use In Motion

What's In Motion? Tell me more