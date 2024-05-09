Jerry Seinfeld is clearing the air after claiming Howard Stern has been “outflanked” by other comedians.

Seinfeld, 70, issued a public apology after raising eyebrows with comments made during a recent episode of the “Fly on the Wall” podcast hosted by Dana Carvey and David Spade.

“I really feel bad for what I said about my friend Howard Stern in a conversation with David Spade and Dana Carvey, talking about the glut of comedy podcasts,” the Seinfeld alum noted in a statement. “I meant to say he must feel surrounded but I said ‘outflanked’ which sounded terrible and insulting. And of course, none of these little shows are any threat to his giant show. Anyway, it was bad and I’m sorry, Howie. I still love you. Please forgive me.”

During his Wednesday, May 8, podcast appearance, Seinfeld pointed out that Stern, also 70, essentially “invented” the format through his radio career. “But we’re better than him now,” he teased. “Howard is interesting. Howard is a great interviewer, but comedy chops, I mean, can we speak candidly? … Let’s face it, he’s been outflanked by some very [good shows].”

Seinfeld said Carvey, 68, and Spade, 59, have one of the best podcasts “on the air,” adding, “You guys play nice together, it’s smooth, you’re not jumping on each other, which is annoying to listen to.”

The Unfrosted star argued that comedians who host podcasts should spend less time delving into their personal lives for content. “Jesus Christ, make us laugh, how interesting do you think you are?” he said. “You’re not that interesting, OK? You’re not. When you’re funny, you’re worth it. … If you’re not that funny, we’re not that interested in you.”

Stern has yet to comment on Seinfeld’s remarks, but this wouldn’t be the first time he’s been dragged into drama with a fellow comedian. In 2018, he opened up about his tension with David Letterman.

“I was just a young man full of rage and I was angry. I was angry with you, that you were on television, that you had an audience. There was no rhyme or reason to it,” he said during an episode of Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. “I could not love anyone. I couldn’t respect anyone. I just thought this was who I was.”

The pair were friends for years before Stern began to take aim at Letterman, now 77, and his wife, Regina Lasko, prompting a falling out. Their rift was healed after Stern explored therapy.

“Words had no meaning to me. Words didn’t hurt,” Stern explained. “Of course, they hurt me if somebody says something bad, but as far as I was concerned, ‘Oh, everything’s a joke. Words don’t mean anything.’ … I think through psychotherapy I started to fall in love with life a little bit. I started to appreciate what was good.”