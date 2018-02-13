With Roseanne set to return to ABC next month and a Murphy Brown revival in the works at CBS, Ellen DeGeneres had a very important question for Jerry Seinfeld.

“Do you think there’s a possibility that Seinfeld would come back?” asked DeGeneres on the Tuesday, February 13, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Without any hesitation, Seinfeld, 63, replied: “It’s possible!” as the audience erupted into applause.

The comedian previously said he had no interest in resurrecting the sitcom that aired from 1989 to 1998 and launched Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander and Michael Richards to stardom.

“We did have an offer — I won’t say who from — to do a new, live episode of Seinfeld on TV,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2016. But the actor politely declined.

In September, the host of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee explained his reasoning for not wanting a reboot. “Maybe it’s nice that you continue to love it instead of us tapering with something that went pretty well,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, DeGeneres and Seinfeld had other important matters to discuss, like her 60th birthday, which she celebrated on January 26.

“We look fantastic, don’t we?” quipped Seinfeld.

“What’s our secret?” replied DeGeneres, to which the Emmy winner quipped, “Let’s not wait for a compliment. Let’s just give it to ourselves!”

DeGeneres rang in her sixties with a star-studded bash (think Jennifer Aniston and Chrissy Teigen) on February 10. The talk show host’s wife, Portia De Rossi, surprised her earlier this month by starting the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund. DeGeneres called it “the best gift anybody could have ever given me.”

