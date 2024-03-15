Modern Family alums Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Julie Bowen cheered on former costar Aubrey Anderson-Emmons at her school play.

Ferguson, 48, took to Instagram on Thursday, March 14, to share a photo of the three actors backstage. Bowen, 54, held a program for The Theory of Relativity show.

“Took my sis to see the kiddo in her school musical, The Theory of Relativity,” Ferguson captioned the post. “So proud of you @aubreyandersonemmons! If you are near @viphstheatre go check it out this weekend.”

Anderson-Emmons, 16, played Lily Tucker-Pritchet, on the hit ABC sitcom. Ferguson portrayed Lily’s dad Mitchell Pritchett while Bowen starred as Claire Dunphy, Lily’s aunt and Mitchell’s sister.

Related: 'Modern Family' Cast Then and Now From the beginning, fans fell in love with the cast of Modern Family — but they sure have changed over the past 13 years. When the series debuted, many of the cast members were so young that they ultimately grew up on screen. “There’s definitely one season for me when I hit puberty right when […]

Bowen shared a separate photo of herself, Anderson-Emmons and Ferguson outside of the school.

“Well THIS was a fun outing!!!” Bowen gushed in the caption. “Jesse and I went to see Aubrey’s play yesterday, and she killed it! Thanks @justinmikita for organizing.”

In February, Anderson-Emmons spoke candidly about possibly reprising her Modern Family role. Anderson-Emmons joined the Modern Family cast for season 3 in 2011 when she was just 4 years old. The series ended in 2020 after 11 seasons.

While she believes Modern Family had “a good ending,” Anderson-Emmons told DailyMail.com that she would only participate in a potential spinoff if both of her TV dads were involved. (Mitchell’s husband, Cameron, was played by Eric Stonestreet.)

Related: Costars Reunited Through the Years Nothing like a little reunion! Stars from both TV and film are constantly reuniting in Hollywood, whether it be on a red carpet or for a new project. Check out stars -- from shows and movies like That '70s Show, Saved by the Bell and Full House -- that have come together years after they took their last bows together

“They really haven’t said much about anything,” Anderson-Emmons said. “But my mom asked me, ‘Would you want to do that?’ and I thought about it and I don’t know.”

She continued: “I think maybe if it happened — and probably if it did happen — I would be out of high school. So honestly, that would be fine with me, but I want to stay in high school because I only have less than a year and a half left.”

Anderson-Emmons added that she would “definitely be interested if the script was good and the dads were on board,” but her main focus is on her education. “Unless something great comes along,” she said. “I feel like the finale left possibilities and I think that’s why people are always talking about a spinoff of the Tucker-Pritchard family.”

In June 2022, Ferguson disclosed that although a spinoff script had been written, ABC chose not to proceed.

Related: ‘Modern Family’ Cast Through the Years See how the ‘Modern Family’ cast, including Sarah Hyland, Ariel Winter and Sofia Vergara, has changed throughout the years!

“The script’s out there and it’s very good. So, you know, who knows? If someone wants to produce it, maybe,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Tony Awards.

Anderson-Emmons told DailyMail.com that she “didn’t even know about” the potential follow-up series “until it had been dead for quite a while because the kids are usually the last to know,” adding that she’s “really eager to get back to work as an actor” and speaks to Ferguson frequently.

“I was just asking Jesse for advice the other day,” she said. “He’s probably who I am most in contact with from, like, the show. We’re probably the closest out [of] all the people that I know from the show more personally.”