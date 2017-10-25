Cue the blue! Jessica Alba revealed the gender of her baby-to-be with an adorable Instagram video on Wednesday, October 25.

“@cashwarren and I couldn’t be more thrilled to announced… 👶💙 ,” the Fantastic Four actress, 36, captioned the clip of herself and her two daughters, Honor, 9, and Haven, 6, standing under a box pouring out blue balloons and confetti. “#officiallyoutnumbered #babyboy #cantwaittospoilhim #hugsandkissesforlife #soontobemamaofthree.”

The Honest Company cofounder and her girls were all smiles as they celebrated the soon-to-be newest addition to their family.

Alba announced her pregnancy in July with an adorable Instagram boomerang of her, Honor and Haven holding up numbered balloons. “@cashwarren and I are officially going to be outnumbered,” she said of the sweet snap at the time. “#babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed.”

The Mechanic: Resurrection star spoke to Us Weekly in November 2016 about her parenting style and commitment to spending quality time with both of her daughters. “I go on so many business trips and they’re usually two or three days,” she said at the time. “I’ll just bring one at a time and it’ll be like, ‘Mom’s gonna bring you on a special trip.’ We’ll get to have a sleepover, we’ll get to order room service, we’ll get to rent a movie. It’s really fun!”

Alba and Warren, 38, met on the set of 2005’s Fantastic Four and wed in a Beverly Hills ceremony in 2008 after three years of dating.

