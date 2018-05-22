No need to worry. Jet Li’s manager insists the actor is doing well following photos that showed him looking frail went viral and sparked concern.

In a statement to The Washington Post on Monday, May 21, Li’s manager Steven Chasman explained, “He has hyperthyroidism that he’s been dealing with for almost 10 years. It’s nothing life-threatening and he’s dealing with it.” Chasman also echoed his statement to USA Today: “We appreciate everyone’s concern. But Jet is completely fine. There’s nothing wrong with him. There’s no life-threatening illness. He’s in great shape.”

According to the American Thyroid Association, hyperthyroidism, which refers to any condition in which there is too much thyroid hormone produced in the body, plays a significant role in a person’s metabolism. Li isn’t the only Hollywood star to suffer from the common condition: Wendy Williams and Gigi Hadid also deal with thyroid issues.

The Romeo Must Die star, 55, posed for a photo in Tibet on Saturday, May 19, where it appeared that a fan was helping Li remain upright by holding him up. Fans grew alarmed, noting that the actor looked “unrecognizable” compared to his younger days, when he was starring in action movies like The Expendables and Kiss the Dragon.

Fans took to Twitter to express their concern. One wrote, “Jackie Chan and Jet Li were like Gods to me when I was little. It’s so sad to see Li like this.” Another tweeted, “Hope Jet Li gets and stays well. Had no idea about his condition till now. Take this moment to appreciate people who suffer for their art (notice, THEY suffer, not make others suffer. HUGE difference). HERO is one of my favorite movies of all time. Man is an icon.”

Meanwhile, while some fans suggested that his aged appearance was caused by lighting or an unflattering angle, another person had a reasonable explanation for Li’s transformation: “Hot take: Jet Li is focused on his charity work and is no longer working in front of the camera, so he’s not dyeing/augmenting his hair, or stuffing himself with HGH like other action stars his age. His injuries have taken a toll, but zoom in; he looks like a content 55-year-old.”

The Fearless actor, who was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism in 2010 and revealed he was dealing with the condition in 2013, insisted that reports of his failing health were largely exaggerated, telling Singapore’s The Straight Times, “There is nothing to worry about my health.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!