Jillian Michaels was just as shocked. The Biggest Loser trainer finally opened up about Season 15 winner Rachel Frederickson's dramatic weight loss, noting that she had no idea that the former high school swimmer had dropped a staggering 155 pounds by the show's series finale.

"Nobody told me like, 'Oh hey, Rachel is very, very thin.' Bob [Harper] and I had no idea," Michaels, 40, told HuffPost Live in a recent Skype interview. "Nobody had told us. Nobody had said anything to us. So yes, I was stunned. Obviously I thought she had lost too much weight."

During the reality competition's live finale on Feb. 4, Michaels and fellow trainer Harper, 48, looked visibly stunned when contestant Frederickson, 24, revealed her stick-thin figure. When Frederickson appeared, Michaels could be seen mouthing "Oh my God" several times on camera.

"I was immediately concerned and wondering how this happened," the Biggest Loser vet continued to HuffPo. Frederickson, a 5-foot-4 former competitive swimmer, came in at 105 pounds, and went from a size 20 to a size 0/2. But according to Michaels, trainers are allowed to keep in touch with contestants once they continue trying to drop the weight at home; she acknowledges Frederickson somehow slipped through the cracks after the show's filming ended.

"In my opinion, this had fallen through those checks and balances," she continued. "With that said, anybody who gains too much weight or loses too much weight, ironically these are manifestations of the same issue. It simply means that somebody is utilizing their relationship with food to manage emotions that are painful, hard, difficult to face or control."

