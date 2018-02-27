Making a statement. Jimmy Fallon addressed the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, during his opening monologue on Monday, February 26 — and pledged to do his part to support the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“This is our first full show back since the tragic shooting in Florida, and first of all I want to say that our hearts of the families of the teachers and students that were killed,” the 43-year-old talk show host began his emotional statement. “Our hearts also go out to the students who survived because what they had to live through and what they have to live with is something I can’t even imagine.”

He continued to praise the teenagers who have taken this unfortunate event and turned it into fuel for change.

“I think what the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are doing is unbelievable. They’re speaking out with more guts, passion, conviction and common sense than most adults,” he added. “They’re high school students — it’s beyond impressive — the strength that they have is inspiring. They’re angry and they are doing something about it and creating change. This is a real revolution.”

Fallon then addressed the March for Our Lives demonstration that the students have rallied together to create.

“They have organized a peaceful march on Saturday, March 24 in Washington, D.C. to demand action to prevent gun violence. I just want to say I stand behind you guys and I’ll be marching alongside you with my wife and two children in D.C. to show our support,” he said. “To everyone of you who is speaking out — thank you. I’ll see you March 24.”

According to the mission statement on the March for Our Lives movement website, “Every kid in this country now goes to school wondering if this day might be their last. We live in fear. It doesn’t have to be this way. Change is coming. And it starts now, inspired by and led by the kids who are our hope for the future. Their young voices will be heard.”

As previously reported, a former student, Nikolas Cruz, was arrested and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after police said he opened fire with an AR-15 rifle at the high school on February 14, killing 17 students and teachers and injuring 14 others.

