It was their lucky day! Jimmy Fallon hopped behind the bar at Molly’s Irish Pub in New York City on St. Patrick’s Day to pour some drinks for local revelers.

“Jimmy was amazing! He walked into the bar by himself and went right behind the bar and started taking orders,” an onlooker tells Us Weekly of the 44-year-old Saturday Night Live alum. “He didn’t do a big intro, just said hello and then was the best bartender. Everyone, even people who had drinks, were ordering from him.”

The insider notes that Fallon “gave all the tips to the staff” and “was singing along to a lot of the songs they played,” including Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love A Bad Name” and Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline,” among other classics, and “encouraged everyone to join him.”

And it appears Fallon was in no rush to leave. “Jimmy didn’t drink, himself. He stayed for around an hour,” the onlooker tells Us. “It was so fun and everyone in the bar loved it!”

In a video posted to the bar’s official Instagram account, the Tonight Show host can be seen cheersing with over a dozen men and women standing at the bar.

“We were absolutely thrilled to have the multi-talented @jimmyfallon helping us on this past St. Patrick’s night!” the captioned on the Instagram video read. Fallon wore a traditional Irish knit sweater for the occasion, and was beaming in good spirits in multiple pics and clips posted by those who were lucky enough to be in attendance for the event.

Though the Almost Famous actor didn’t document his trip to Molly’s on social media, he did share his excitement for St. Patrick’s Day. “Sláinte!” he captioned an Instagram pic of himself holding up a green beer and wearing a “Lucky Shirt” tee.

