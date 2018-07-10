Baby on board! Jinger Duggar celebrated her 38th week of pregnancy with a photo of herself flaunting her massive bump.

“Almost there! Vuolo #38weeks4days,” she captioned an Instagram photo showing off her pregnancy curves and revealing the baby is the size of a pumpkin on Tuesday, July 10. “@jeremy_vuolo and I can’t wait to meet our baby girl!”

Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the Counting On star, 24, and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are expecting their first child. Us caught up with the couple in March and Duggar revealed that she’s turning to her famous family for advice.

“I do think probably what surprised me most [about pregnancy] is just being so tired all the time,” she admitted, noting that her family members have advised her to take it easy. “They’ve said, ‘Just take a nap, don’t feel bad when you need to lay down in the middle of the day.’ Especially when I was in all the morning sickness, I talked to them a lot about what they did, how they got through their morning sickness and I think that was some of the best advice — just resting, taking it easy.”

The Growing Up Duggar author also gushed over her husband, who she wed in November 2016 after a whirlwind courtship. “He just gets so excited when he thinks about us having a baby and last night he could feel the baby kicking for the first time and he was just thrilled,” she raved at the time. “He was like, ‘This is amazing. I can actually feel the baby.’”

Vuolo has helped his wife out through the hard parts of her pregnancy. “He got me takeout food a lot because I did not want to step foot in the kitchen,” she recalled. “It made me nauseous, so he did that for that season ad that was very, very good.”

However, the TLC star only plans on having her mom, Michelle Duggar, and her sisters Jana and Jill Duggar in the delivery room. “They’re invited, but I don’t know how many will be able to make it,” she told Us of her siblings.

