Jingle Ball 2017: See Which Stars on the Red Carpet Have Been Naughty or Nice!

Who’s naughty and who’s nice? Every year artists like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and even Lindsay Lohan show up to celebrate the holidays and see their favorite artists perform at Z100’s Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in NYC. Us Weekly’s Senior Reporter Travis Cronin hit the red carpet to find out what gifts meant the most to them growing up.

Bachelor Nation was in the house as Andi Dorfman and Caila Quinn dished on whether or not they were going to keep up their New Year’s resolutions. Quinn dished that her favorite present she ever received was a camera that inspired her to be a photographer. Dorfman admitted to being on the naughty list telling Us, “I mean, I’m single, 30 and living in New York City, so I feel if you’re not naughty, you’re doing something wrong.”

Olivia Holt, meanwhile, gushed over her adorable dog Diesel and how his ears perked up when she walked into the kennel, which she knew meant it was love at first sight.

As for Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie? She said we’ll “have to watch” the rest of this season of the Bravo series to see if she’s been naughty or nice this year.

EDM super group Cheat Codes’ Kevi Ford told Us his New Year’s resolution is to lose his lower belly fat.

Sabrina Carpenter admitted to Us that when she’s hungry she’s on the nice list, but when she is not well-fed she makes the naughty list.

Check out the video above to see what else the celebs had to say!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!