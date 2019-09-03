Spanish Singer Joana Sainz Garcia Killed on Stage by Exploding Pyrotechnics

Spanish singer Joana Sainz Garcia died on Sunday, September 1, while performing on stage during a music festival in Las Berlanas, Spain. She was 30.

In video obtained by El Norte de Castilla, the pop star could be seen dancing alongside the Super Hollywood Orchestra group when she was struck and killed after a pyrotechnics explosion hit her in the stomach. Around 1,000 people were in attendance at the show when the tragic accident took place.

Sainz Garcia was rushed to a local hospital, but ultimately pronounced dead upon arrival, according to a statement posted to the Super Hollywood Orchestra promoter Prones 1SL’s Facebook page.

“[On behalf of] Prones 1SL agency, that represents the Super Hollywood Orchestra, and all our staff, musicians, assembly, and artists, in general, [we] express our most heartfelt condolences to the family, partner, and friends for the loss of our colleague Joana,” the company wrote. “She always showed exemplary behavior, both personal and artistic, in addition to a great human quality. It’s going to be very difficult for all of us to overcome her absence. We will always remember you, Joana. R.I.P.”

Prones 1SL owner, Isidro López confirmed to El Diario Montañés that Spanish law enforcement agency the Civil Guard is investigating the León-based company that supplied the pyrotechnics and a company in Catalan where the cartridges were bought.

Tributes in honor of Sainz Garcia flooded social media after news of her death made headlines.

“So sad. This should have never happened,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added: “May God bless the beautiful soul of Joana Sainz Garcia, and may the Grace of His love bring peace and comfort to her loved ones. In Jesus’ Name. Amen.”

A message from the local government of Las Berlanas also shared their condolences in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“From the Municipal Corporation of Las Berlanas and as representatives of the whole town, we want to extend our condolences to the relatives of Joanna, the girl from the Super Hollywood group who died yesterday in our town, as well as to all her groupmates,” the statement read. “We also want to thank… all visitors for their good behavior in those difficult times. Thank you very much DEP Johana Sainz. You are in our memory.”

