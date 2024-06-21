Your account
Joe Alwyn Says He Is ‘Lucky’ to Be So ‘Close’ to Emma Stone

By
Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone
Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone. Nicholas Hunt/WireImage

There’s no “Bad Blood” here.

“I’m so lucky to be close to her, she’s just the best,” Joe Alwyn gushed over his Kinds of Kindness costar, Emma Stone, at the movie’s New York premiere on Thursday, June 20.

“She’s obviously wildly talented and she’s just the best,” Alwyn, 33, added in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Stone, 35, previously shared her love for Alwyn in the production notes for Kinds of Kindness, saying: “I love Joe. We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.”

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift

“Well, I would say [that] back, yeah,” Alywn reacted to Stone’s sweet compliment on Thursday’s red carpet.

Alwyn and Stone have appeared in two Yorgos Lanthimos movies together: Kinds of Kindness and The Favourite. Stone, of course, is also close friends with Alwyn’s ex-girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift.

Us Weekly confirmed in April 2023 that Alwyn and Swift ended their six-year relationship. Swift has since moved on with Travis Kelce.

Alwyn recently made rare comments about his romance with Swift in an interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times published on Saturday, June 15.

“In thinking on what I was going to say, I would think and hope that anyone and everyone can empathize … This isn’t a direct answer to your question, but just thinking about what I want to talk about,” Alwyn, 33, responded when asked if he listened to Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department. “I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years.”

He continued, “That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

Alwyn said there is “always going to be a gap between what is known and what is said,” referring to speculation about the end of the relationship.

However, he added, “As everyone knows, we together — both of us, mutually — decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private. It was never something to commodify and I see no reason to change that now.”

