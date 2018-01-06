Joe Gorga and Teresa Giudice’s East Hanover, New Jersey, restaurant, Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza, is closing less than one year after it opened.

“Joe is done with Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza,” a source tells Us Weekly. “The actual owner of the restaurant and Joe worked out this deal where Joe would get money … if he lent his name and image to the restaurant. But the owner never made good on his end of the deal so Joe is done with the restaurant.”

“Joe hasn’t posted about the restaurant since November 4. He’s pissed,” the insider added, noting that Giudice and Melissa Gorga are not involved with it either.

Despite closing one restaurant, Gorga and Giudice have their sights set on one that will ultimately be bigger and better. Their lawyer, James J. Leonard, tells Us, “They are looking for a bigger space, more conducive to the original vision that they had for the restaurant.”

He added: “They are in the process of looking to secure new management to help basically execute that vision and make what their dreams were more of a reality. This particular space was small and just wasn’t really conducive to what they were looking to do.”

The humble beginnings of Gorga’s Homemade Pasta & Pizza has been heavily featured as a storyline on this season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Gorga opened the eatery as a tribute to his and Giudice’s parents, Giancinto and Antonia, in May 2017. Their mother, who passed away in March, served as an inspiration behind the recipes for the restaurant, which was the setting of several conflicts throughout this season.

