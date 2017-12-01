‘Tis the season! Joey Lawrence is giving Us the gift of music for the holidays.

The Blossom alum, 41, released a new song ‘”Christmas Time” and Us Weekly has the exclusive music video debut.

“I love a Christmas song that’s just about Christmas! The ones that rub me the wrong way are the ‘You broke my heart at Christmas’ type,” he told Us of the pop tune. “I wanted to make it about that special happiness we all get around the holidays that we can’t explain and do something poppy and fun. I really like how it turned out.”

The video showcases an array of ugly sweaters just in time for party attire inspiration – and Lawrence tells Us he’s looking forward to rocking them this holiday. “The guys who directed it found them,” he said. “I actually got to keep that really ugly blue one. I’m wearing it on Christmas with a dope leather jacket, some jeans and boots, it’s going to look cool!”

New music isn’t the only thing the performer is looking forward to this season. The dad of two, Liberty, 7, and Charleston, 11, is busy prepping for the big day: “My girls still get very into Santa, so that is just so cool for me to see. It’s such a short period of time where we get to live in that world before real life comes and smacks you in the face and ruin it,” he added. “There’s going to come that day when they look back at the magic and know they loved it and they’ll do it with their kids one day, just like I did.”

Though he says his plans are traditional for the holidays, he and his brothers, Matt and Andy, tend to exchange gifts that are a little more unique. “We always do cool fashion gifts – so cool boots, man purse or Louis Vuitton wallet, belt, slouchy beanies. We get a big collection of gifts for each other every year,” he said.

Lawrence previously released an EP earlier this year titled Imagine, which features five new songs.

