Back to the stage! Joey McIntyre is headed to New York and gearing up for his return to Broadway.

The New Kids on the Block frontman, 45, raved about his casting as the character Johnny in the coming production The Wanderer. “I just moved back to New York with my family and getting back into the Broadway and theater world are tops on my list, so I am thrilled to be jumping into this very exciting production about one of the coolest pop icons ever,” he exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 15.

The Wanderer tells the story of musician Dion DiMucci. “The story of Dion is a major part of rock and roll history and in casting The Wanderer, we were careful to ensure that the actors lived up to the music legends they are playing,” producer Jill Menza said in a press release on Monday, August 13. “The Wanderer is a book with substance. We are calling it a real lie musical. We are excited to bring this authentic and untold story to the sage with such a talented cast.”

McIntyre previously preformed on Broadway in the hit shows Wicked and Tick, Tick … Boom!

The Wanderer will also star Chrissy Altomare, Michael Wartella, Joli Tribuzio, Johnny Tammaro, Michael Kostroff, Michael Mastro, Stephen Cerf, Billy Finn, Miguel Jarquin-Moreland, Lance Roberts, Holly Ann Butler and Natalie Gallo.

The production’s workshop will hit the Jeremy Robbins Theatere at the Baryshnikov Arts Center on September 13 and 14.

