John Edwards’ former mistress, Rielle Hunter, is on good terms with the former senator, Hunter reveals in an upcoming interview with ABC News’ Amy Robach.

"We're very, very good friends,” said Hunter, who is writing a children’s book with their 8-year-old daughter, Frances Quinn Hunter. “We’re great coparents."

"We have the same goals,” she added. “We want the best for Quinn."

Hunter had an affair with Edwards in 2007 while he was still married to his wife, Elizabeth, who was battling breast cancer at the time. Amid denying allegations of an affair, Hunter gave birth to their daughter in February 2008 as the former North Carolina senator was campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination. After denying he was Quinn’s father, Edwards released a bombshell statement in January 2010 admitting paternity. Elizabeth separated from John before succumbing to breast cancer in December 2010. Hunter later apologized for the affair in a 2013 essay for the Huffington Post.

In her new interview with Robach, Hunter announced that she’s releasing a children’s book titled Howie Do It — Finding Happiness Now, which features illustrations by Quinn.

Hunter previously spoke out about her relationship with John during an interview with Steve Harvey earlier this year.

"This is her history. This is her life," Hunter explained at the time of her daughter’s understanding of the affair. "She grew up with paparazzi chasing her from day one. That's her reality."

During her appearance on The Steve Harvey Show, Hunter added that John is a “great dad” and that he sees Quinn “as often as they can.”

Hunter’s full interview will air on Good Morning America on Friday, July 22.

