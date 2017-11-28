John Mayer Admits He Watched Ex Katy Perry’s Livestream, Has Texted Her

Not a big deal! John Mayer has admitted that, yes, he watched ex Katy Perry’s livestream. Back in June, the “Roar” singer took part in a 72-hour YouTube experiment to interact with her fans.

“Yeah, I did. I think you’d have to watch all 96 hours to get the final verdict,” Mayer, 40, said when asked what he thought about it during Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, November 27. “That’s her thing, man, to go big and bold. I checked in with it. It’s definitely odd to watch your ex-girlfriend sleep.”

He added: “The way I see things now, I call it stand in the middle of the boat. If someone says, ‘I don’t watch that.’ It’s like, yes, you do.”

No word on whether or not Mayer caught when Perry ranked her exes based on how good they were in bed, though. Recap: Mayer beat out Orlando Bloom and Diplo.

Mayer and Perry, 33, dated on and off for three years until splitting for good in 2016. Still, the pair remain amicable.

“I texted Katy ‘Happy Birthday,’ and it was four in the morning. It was a post-midnight haven’t gone to sleep yet. It’s technically your birthday send,” he explained. “How weird is it to be like, ‘Oh, I want to say Happy Birthday now, but I’m going to wait till tomorrow afternoon?’ Text when you want to text, watch when you want to watch. Be human about it.”

