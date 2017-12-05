John Mayer Hospitalized for Emergency Appendectomy

John Mayer was hospitalized in New Orleans early Tuesday, December 5, for an emergency appendectomy.

The 40-year-old is currently touring the United States with Dead & Company, the group he formed in 2015 with former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann. The rock band confirmed in a statement posted on Twitter that it has postponed a concert scheduled for Tuesday night at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans due to the singer’s surgery.

Mayer wrapped up his Search for Everything tour in October after performing more than 60 shows across North America, Europe and South America.

This isn’t the first time the “Love on the Weekend” crooner has battled a health issue. In 2011, he delayed the release of his album Born and Raised due to a treatment he was receiving for a granuloma discovered on his vocal cords. He underwent a second surgery that August and was put on vocal rest for several months.

Nearly two years later, in April 2013, Mayer returned to the stage for an appearance at the Crossroads Guitar Festival and the late Albert King’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Later that month, he performed his first full-length concert since battling vocal cord issues.

Us Weekly has reached out to Mayer’s rep for comment.

