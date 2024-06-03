It may have been nearly two decades since Christina Applegate and Johnathon Schaech have been together, but he will still always support her – especially amid her battle with MS.

“She’s the toughest and one of the strongest woman I’ve ever met,” Schaech, 54, exclusively told Us Weekly at Guru’s Magazine’s #30VOICES30DAYS Cover Launch Party at The Godfrey Hotel Hollywood on Saturday, June 1. “She’s gone through so much in her life. She’s prevailed every single time and she will prevail over this as well.”

Just five months ago, Schaech, who was married to Applegate from 2001 to 2007, applauded her appearance at the Emmys.

“She danced opening night on broadway on a broken foot! Beat cancer! She’s the toughest human being I’ve ever met! F–k MS!” he wrote via X in January, alongside an article about Applegate. “So proud of her! Go Christina!”

Applegate, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021, was the first presenter at the 75th annual awards show and received a standing ovation when she approached the stage.

Following Applegate and Schaech’s split in 2007, the actress moved on with Martyn LeNoble, welcoming daughter Sadie in 2011 and tying the knot in 2013.

Schaech, for his part, wed Julie Solomon in 2013. Solomon and Schaech share son Camden, 10, and daughter Lily, 3.

Aside from praising Applegate at Guru’s Magazine Launch party, Schaech gave Us an update on his current projects.

“I’m in great shape, but more than that, I’m in great shape with my soul and my spirit,” he shared with Us. “I have an incredible loving wife, two beautiful children. I love my life. I love my career. I’m on a television show called Blue Ridge that I adore and I want everyone to get to see it.”

While awaiting the premiere of Blue Ridge in July, Johnathon also celebrated being one of the 30 cover stars in Guru Magazine, which celebrates 30 different people from the LGBTQ+ community along with their allies during Pride Month.

“[Pride Month] represents an understanding of love that not everyone can grasp,” Schaech, who was linked to Ellen DeGeneres in the 90s before she came out as gay, explained. “It’s something that I’ve been a part of for such a long time. Being around Ellen DeGeneres in the very beginning when I came out to Los Angeles, and everything she went through coming out on that episode. I just feel like part of this community for the rest of my life.”

Schaech’s wife, Solomon, who also attended the event with him, couldn’t help but praise him for being honored with a cover story.

“I just admire his resilience to always look for the light and the love in every situation,” she told Us. “He’s been in this Hollywood game for over 30 years and well before we ever met and just to see how many lives he’s lived and how many ups and downs he’s had and now he’s showing up in the world to be of service to others and its just a beautiful thing. I’m his biggest fan.”

With reporting by Mike Vulpo