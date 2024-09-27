Johnny Depp brought back Captain Jack Sparrow during a recent visit to a children’s hospital.

Depp, 61, showed up at the Donostia University Hospital in San Sebastian, Spain on Thursday, September 26. The actor was decked out in full costume as his famous Pirates of the Caribbean character, including the iconic garb and luscious locks.

During his visit, Depp roamed the pediatrics and oncology wards. He remained in character as he posed for photos with the hospital staff and interacted with patients. The visit was a smash hit for the staff and patients, and the hospital thanked Depp for taking the time for the joyous occasion.

“From Osakidetza, and especially from all the staff of the Donostia University Hospital, we would like to express our infinite gratitude to Johnny Depp for his time, his support and his energy,” the facility wrote in Spanish via X on Thursday.

Depp’s hospital visit occurred while he was in town for the premiere of his film Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Madness. While Depp is not in the cast, he serves as the director and a producer. The biopic, which is based on the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, stars Riccardo Scamarcio, Stephen Graham, Al Pacino and Antonia Desplat.

After Spain, Depp will be jetting off to New York City for the opening of his art exhibit “A Bunch of Stuff.” The display opens on October 4 at the Starrett-Lehigh Building in Manhattan.

Depp played Captain Jack Sparrow from ​2003 to 2017 in five films for the Disney franchise. Fans were introduced to the quirky pirate character in the first installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, The Curse of the Black Pearl, which also starred Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom. Not only did Depp just portray Captain Jack Sparrow, he also helped create the notorious swashbuckler’s persona.

Fans weren’t the only ones who instantly fell in love with the pirate. Critics were also impressed with Depp’s performance. Depp earned nominations for an Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA Award for the character. In 2004, he won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role.

Depp made his final appearance in the Pirates franchise in the 2017 film Dead Men Tell No Tales. A sixth film was in the works at the time, however, it never came to fruition. At the same time, Depp was in the midst of his tumultuous split from ex-wife Amber Heard. The exes ended up in court after Heard penned an op-ed claiming she was abused by Depp. Depp sued Heard for defamation. A jury reached a verdict finding that Heard’s statements were false.