He knows a little something about that! Jon Cryer may not have been a part of the Roseanne cast, but the former Two and a Half Men star understands what it’s like to have his work affected by scandal, and he opened up to Us Weekly about it on Saturday, June 23.

When asked his thoughts on the cancellation of the ‘90s sitcom reboot after ABC pulled the show following Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet, the 53-year-old actor told Us: “I know some people involved with it. I don’t know Roseanne personally. I don’t know her beliefs. Obviously I’ve been in situations where the views and actions of a star have imperiled a lot of other people’s jobs.”

He continued: “So I have a lot of empathy for people in that situation. I get frustrated because this can be the most wonderful, happy job that you can have. You can bring so much positivity into people’s lives and it’s really frustrating when people throw that away.”

Cryer’s personal experience with this situation comes from the 2011 firing of Charlie Sheen from Two and a Half Men after he argued with series’ co-creator Chuck Lorre and went on a strange tirade declaring he was “winning.” Sheen was then replaced by Ashton Kutcher before the cancellation of the show in 2015 after 12 seasons.

As for the recently announced Roseanne spinoff, The Conners — which will star the original cast minus Barr — Cryer says, “I wish them luck.”

“I love the format of multi-camera sitcom, he added. “I think it can be so wonderful and they’re a wonderful group of actors. So I wish them well. Obviously I’ve been there when a show has had to be relaunched and there’s a lot of … it ain’t easy. We got lucky in our case, we ran for four more years. Godspeed, guys.”

