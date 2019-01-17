Jonathan Scott: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me!

Jonathan Scott is single and ready to mingle! While in New York partnering with Jaguar, the Property Brothers star, 40, sat down exclusively with Us Weekly to reveal his current celebrity crush (hint: she’s Swedish and a total badass), plus other fun tidbits you might not know about him. From his secret talent to his dream celebrity dinner guests, watch the video above to learn more about your favorite HGTV star.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!