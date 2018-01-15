Jordan Peele credits his wife, Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Chelsea Peretti, for getting him through the craziness that is Hollywood awards season. There is buzz that his film Get Out, a horror thriller about race relations will be nominated for Best Picture at next month’s Oscars.

“There is a lot of time you’ve got to put into coming to events and talking to people who are interested in the film,” the Get Out director told Us Weekly at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards on Saturday, January 13. “I just couldn’t have asked for a more supportive partner, really. When it gets tough, I get to come home and have the funniest person in the world in the room with me. I am forever blessed.”

The 38-year-old comedian says his and Peretti’s 6-month-old son, Beaumont “Beau,” recently developed a sense of humor. And it’s made fatherhood even that more entertaining. Though Peele says his connection with Beau was “already gold” when the infant started laughing “I was like, ‘I get it now.’”

Peele and Peretti, 39, began dating in 2013 and surprised fans by secretly tying the knot in 2016. The Key & Peele co-creator confirmed their discreet union during a game of trivia on Late Night With Seth Meyers when he revealed: “I am married to actress Chelsea Peretti.”

The couple welcomed Beau on July 1, 2017.

