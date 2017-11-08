Josh Brolin: ‘Everything’ About Married Life to Kathyrn Boyd Is Good

Josh Brolin is still in the honeymoon phase. When asked about the best part of married life to Kathryn Boyd, the actor, 49, couldn’t pin down just one specific moment. “Oh, everything,” he told Us Weekly exclusively at the Only the Brave premiere in NYC, joking, “When it’s good, it’s good. When it’s not good, it’s not good.”

“The best thing is I don’t understand when people don’t want to be around their wives,” the American Gangster actor continued. “That’s the best thing, because I don’t really care to understand that.”

The duo married in a romantic wedding ceremony in Cashiers, North Carolina, in September 2016 in front of friends and family, including his dad, James Brolin, and stepmom, Barbra Streisand.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed the couple were engaged in May 2015, nearly one month after Josh popped the question. In the weeks following that proposal, the couple went to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they celebrated with a group of pals. An eyewitness told Us at the time that the duo were “all over each other,” and “they were kissing each other a lot, had their arms around each other.”

The Oscar-nominated actor and the model, who was his assistant for nearly two years before they began dating, started their relationship following his February 2013 split from wife of eight years, Diane Lane. Josh and Boyd were spotted together for the first time during a romantic outing in Rome the following year, during which they were spotted kissing and hugging as they took in the sights.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!