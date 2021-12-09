Josh Duggar Convicted for Receiving and Possessing Child Pornography

Josh Duggar has been found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography just over one week after his trial began.

The former reality star, 33, was convicted on Thursday, December 9, on two charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material, according to local news outlet KNWA. He faces up to 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines for each count. Sentencing will occur at a later date.

The political activist was previously arrested without bail on the child pornography charges in April. At the time, his attorney entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment and he was released on bond one month later.

“According to court documents, Joshua James Duggar, 33, allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas said in a press release following the arrest. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar addressed their son’s legal issues in a statement to Us, saying, “We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

Following his release, a judge ruled that the 19 Kids and Counting alum was to stay with close friends of the Duggar family Lacount and Maria Reber on home confinement while he awaits his trial. Josh was unable to return to the home that he shares with wife Anna Duggar, but he was granted unlimited contact with his children when his wife is present.

Josh’s arrest came days after Anna, 33, revealed that they were expected baby No. 7. The couple, who also share Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 2, welcomed daughter Madyson in October.

Anna continued to show her support for her husband when she was spotted holding his hand ahead of his trial, accompanying him to the first day of his court hearing on Tuesday, November 30.

One day prior, Jim Bob, 56, was called in as a witness for an evidentiary hearing to testify whether Josh’s molestation scandal should be included in the trial. Jim Bob explained that he couldn’t remember details of the incident, which originally came to light in 2015.

At the time, Josh was accused of molesting five girls between 2002 and 2003 when he was 14 and 15 years old, including some of his sisters.

Jim Bob’s niece Amy Duggar also spoke out about Josh’s charges on Wednesday, December 1, when she wrote via her Instagram Stories, “This whole week will be. Next week will be too. Until justice is served. Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord, I will repay thee. Please pray for the victims and for the truth to be revealed. Pray that the judge will give the ultimate sentence.”