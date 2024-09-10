Country singer Joshua Ray Walker is trying to stay positive as his cancer battle continues.

“Hey y’all! Once again, I’ve got some good and bad news to deliver. The good news is that I’ve finished chemo treatment!” Walker, 33, wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, September 10. “It was extremely tough, and I want to thank y’all so much for supporting me through this experience. My body handled it reasonably well, and I’ve begun to rebuild my strength and immune system!”

Walker noted that after doing scans post treatment, “multiple nodes of varying sizes” were found in both of his lungs.

“Before I started chemo, I was told I had a 90% chance of having clear tests post treatment. So to find completely new growth in a new organ was something for which I was not prepared,” he explained. “This unfortunately means my cancer will likely be restaged to stage 4. I will get a lung biopsy, and start radiation soon.”

Related: Celebrity Health Scares Through the Years Trista Sutter, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres and more stars have opened up about their unexpected illnesses and injuries — read more

The singer — who is known for songs like “Voices” and “Lot Lizard” — added that he is still “waiting to meet with a radiology oncologist” after his biopsy surgery and urged that he “will continue to fight” his hardest.

“The odds have definitely shifted, but I’m not going to publish them here. It seems defeatist, and unnecessary,” he shared. “I’ll let you know what they are after I beat them. I’ve always lived life to the fullest and I will continue to do so.”

While Walker is fighting for his life, he shared that his instinct “when times are hard” is to “figure out how to survive financially.”

“I work harder to ensure that me and my loved ones will have basic necessities. This trait has been very useful in life, but it makes it hard to rest when life’s difficulties aren’t solely monetary,” he explained. “I have a hard time asking for help, even when I believe it will be given happily. I’m launching a GoFundMe that will allow me to focus exclusively on my health and relationships during this precious time.”

Walker concluded his post by thanking everyone for their “continued love and support.”

“Love y’all so much,” he gushed.

In January, Walker revealed that after a surgery, he was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer and would be undergoing six months of chemotherapy treatment.

“There are many reason [sic] to be optimistic. My doctors say that post-surgery there is a 70% chance I wouldn’t have a recurrence of cancer, without the chemo. With the chemo, that number goes up to 90%. In cancer terms, that’s pretty great news! We want to be aggressive here and try to hit this hard,” he wrote via Instagram, adding that he would be clearing his tour schedule through late July.