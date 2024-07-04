Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are celebrating another year of marriage in the books.

“TWENTY TWO YEARS,” Roberts, 56, captioned a throwback photo of her and Moder, 55, kissing via Instagram. Considering their anniversary falls on the 4th of July, it’s only fitting the actress added an American flag emoji in addition to a slew of hearts.

The longtime couple met in spring 2000 while filming The Mexican, which starred Roberts and Brad Pitt. Moder was working as a cameraman on the project. At the time, Moder was married to makeup artist Vera Steimberg, while Roberts was dating fellow actor Benjamin Bratt.

“He sorted his whole thing out, separate and apart from me,” Roberts later said in an interview about the start of her and Moder’s relationship. “And I sorted my life out, separate and apart from him. I think that’s the only reason we were able to ultimately fall in love with each other and be together.”

Two years later, Roberts and Moder wed on July 4, 2002, inviting guests to celebrate Independence Day before announcing their secret ceremony. They went on to welcome twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 19, and son Henry, 17.

Besides building a family together, Roberts and Moder have worked together professionally a number of times. The actress called their time creating the movie Secrets in Her Eyes “amazing,” citing their close connection.

“It was so great. He’s my favorite person on the planet, so I love spending time with him and I love his work ethic,” the Pretty Woman actress told People about the cinematographer in 2015. “His point of view is really valuable to me.”

The couple keeps their family life very private, but Roberts admitted outside noise about their relationship can still “hurt.”

“Sometimes we are in the grocery store and I won’t even know something is out, but we’ll see a tabloid and we’ll all be standing there like, ‘Oh, that’s uncomfortable. This is really uncomfortable,'” Roberts told Harper’s Bazaar in 2018. “It can still hurt my feelings because I’m so proud of my marriage … there’s so much happiness wrapped up in what we’ve found together.”

Despite any ups and downs, Roberts called Moder the “anchor” of their family.

“It all starts with Danny Moder,” the Notting Hill actress said during an appearance on Today in December 2023. “He is our person and, in the most beautiful way, the captain of our ship. … For me, understanding how deeply felt life could be really started with him.”