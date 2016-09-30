Not so fast. Julianne Hough is defending herself against Amber Rose’s claims that she body-shamed the season 23 Dancing With the Stars contestant. (Listen to what Rose said in her Loveline podcast in the video above!) In a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Friday, September 30, the DWTS judge says that’s the last thing she’d ever do.

“My comments were solely reacting to the quality of the dance I was judging,” Hough, 28, said. “I have been a strong proponent of female empowerment and an antibullying advocate for years and I take that very seriously. Any kind of body-shaming is the furthest thing from who I am and what I stand for.”

As previously reported by Us, Rose, 32, claimed on her podcast, “Loveline With Amber Rose,” that she felt body-shamed by Hough while performing the salsa with pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy on Monday, September 26.

“It was a point in the dance where I had to lift my leg up and Maks dipped me and [Julianne] said, ‘Oh, I’m uncomfortable,’ and I instantly, I felt — I did feel body-shamed,” the former stripper said. “You know, all the beautiful professional dancers that are on Dancing With the Stars, I mean, they dress very sexy and they do splits and they grind up on these guys and they look absolutely stunning and they get a standing ovation,” the How to Be a Bad Bitch author continued. “And for me, and my body, my hips, my ass, my breasts, made her uncomfortable.”

Hough previously told E! News that her comment was taken out of context and that the moment that aired on TV was part of a “produced package.”

“My ‘uncomfortable’ comment was about the fact that I felt like I wanted more out of the performance — when someone is doing a hot, sexy dance like that without the right amount of energy that is required, it can be uncomfortable to watch,” the longtime DWTS judge explained. “Trust me I’m all for a sexy booty dance!! We all know that!!” the Grease Live starlet continued. “And any kind of body-shaming goes against everything I believe in.”

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays on ABC at 9 p.m. ET.

