To infinity and beyond! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had a Toy Story-themed Halloween with their 2-year-old son, Silas. The couple shared adorable photos of the family trick-or-treating on Tuesday, October 31.

“If you see us in these streets then have your candy ready! Trick-Or-Treat, little homies! — Woody, Jesse, and Buzz,” Timberlake, 36, captioned an Instagram pic of the three. “#HappyHalloween @jessicabiel.”

The “Mirrors” singer dressed up as Buzz Lightyear, who’s voiced by Tim Allen in the beloved franchise. Biel, 35, donned a Jessie getup and little Silas looked adorable as Woody, who is played by Tom Hanks on the big screen.

Clearly Lil Woody is the boss of this Halloween rodeo! Love, Buzz, Jessie and Woody #HappyHalloween A post shared by Jessica Biel (@jessicabiel) on Oct 31, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

“Clearly Lil Woody is the boss of this Halloween rodeo! Love, Buzz, Jessie and Woody #HappyHalloween,” Biel wrote in her own photo. “All geared up and ready for action. Plus I may go hit on that Buzz… #happyhalloween.”

Timberlake and The Sinner actress welcomed Silas in April 2015, three years after they tied the knot in Italy. Last year, the family dressed up as characters from Timberlake’s smash hit Trolls.

“We were in New Orleans. I was filming there, we put on our costumes and we just walked down the street. It was amazing!” Biel explained as the couple attended the Golden Globes in January. Timberlake joked of the outfits: “That’s every day at our house. That looks like your average Tuesday at our house.”

