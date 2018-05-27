Justin Timberlake Visits Texas High School Shooting Victims at the Hospital

A heartwarming surprise. Justin Timberlake stopped by a hospital in the Santa Fe, Texas, area on Friday, May 25, to visit victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting.

The “Say Something” singer, 37, spent time with student Sarah Salazar, who was one of the survivors of the horrific May 18 shooting in which 13 were injured and 10 were killed. Salazar’s mom, Sonia Lopez, shared a sweet photo of her daughter posing with Timberlake, and the duo were all smiles. “Justin Timberlake visited Sarah Salazar this morning and brought her a gift,” Lopez wrote on Facebook on Friday, May 25.

Justin Timberlake visited Sarah Salazar this morning and brought her a gift. Posted by Sonia Lopez-Puentes on Friday, May 25, 2018

The 10-time Grammy winner had performed a show in Houston for his Man of the Woods tour Friday. He shared an Instagram photo that night from the show at the Houston Toyota Center and captioned it: “Texas Strong. Round two tonight, Houston. Let’s get it.”

J.J. Watt also stopped by the hospital to see some of the survivors, including Salazar, just days after pledging that he would pay for the funerals of those who died during the tragedy.

Salazar’s aunt, Norma Irlas, created a GoFund me page to help with her niece’s hospital bills and to cover upcoming surgeries. In the page’s description, the family revealed that the high school sophomore’s shoulder was shattered, her mandible was fractured, and she had several fractures in her ribs after being shot multiple times from the neck down to her thigh.

Lopez gave a shout-out to the people who have visited her daughter on the page. “JJ Watt, Justin Timberlake, Captain T. Keele, GCSO, Deputy Brandon Wilkins, GCSO, Deputy Arturo Espinosa, GCSO, Officer Chris Garcia, HKPD, Officer C. Condy, Galveston PD, school officials, board members, teachers, fellow classmates, friends and family have taken time to visit Sarah this week showing their love and support bringing smiles to her beautiful face!” she wrote on the page along with a photo of a shirt that had the words “Pray for Sarah” on it. “She’s making progress. Shoulder replacement still pending any day now. Sarah is sad for the loss of her classmates and would love to see other survivors such as Trenton come visit as well. Thank you so much!”

The 17-year-old gunman opened fire inside the Texas high school on May 18, killing 10 people and injuring 13. Out of the 10 he killed, eight were students and two were teachers.

