K-Pop rapper Heize was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at an awards show in South Korea on Monday, December 25.

“It seems that Heize’s extremely busy schedule may have taken a toll on her health,” a spokesperson for the 26-year-old said in a statement to the British newspaper Metro. “Based on her diagnosis at the hospital, it has been decided that she will undergo surgery.”

Prior to her hospitalization, Heize was battling a sore throat but still performed at the 2017 SBS Gayo Daejun, an annual end-of-year music program that has aired on the Seoul Broadcasting System since 1997. This year’s ceremony was hosted by Yoo Hee-yeol and IU, and was held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Gocheok-dong, Seoul, South Korea.

The “Don’t You Know” rapper “will be unable to move forward with her plans and scheduled activities for the immediate future” due to her hospitalization, her spokesperson added.

The news comes one week after the death of Heize’s fellow K-pop star Kim Jonghyun. The lead singer of SHINee was found unconscious at an apartment in southern Seoul on December 18. He was transported to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead. Authorities believe the 27-year-old’s death may have been a suicide. He was memorialized in a three-day funeral that began on Tuesday, December 19.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!