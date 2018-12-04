Kim Kardashian has long declared that Cher is one of her idols (the music legend even appeared in a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians!), but that didn’t stop her husband, Kanye West, from using his cellphone when the couple attended the opening night of Broadway’s The Cher Show.

Jarrod Spector, who plays Cher’s late ex-husband Sonny Bono in the biographical jukebox musical, called out West, 41, on Twitter on Monday, December 3, for not paying attention to the show.

“Hey @kanyewest so cool that you’re here at @TheCherShow!” the Tony-nominated actor, 37, tweeted. “If you look up from your cell phone you’ll see we’re doing a show up here. It’s opening night. Kind of a big deal for us. Thanks so much.”

The rapper quickly apologized for being impolite. “the dynamics of Cher and Sonny’s relationship made Kim and I grab each other’s hand and sing ‘I got you babe,’” he tweeted in response to Spector. “please pardon my lack of etiquette. We have so much appreciation for the energy you guys put into making this master piece.”

The Cher Show tells the story of the pop diva’s life and career. It includes 35 of her biggest hits and focuses on her contributions to pop culture as well as her marriages to Bono and Gregg Allman. (Bono died at age 62 in 1998 after a skiing accident, while Allman lost his battle with liver cancer at age 69 in 2017.)

Tina Fey, Nia Vardalos and Hoda Kotb were among the other celebrities in attendance on opening night. During the curtain call, Cher, 72, joined the cast on stage and sang her 1989 single “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

Prior to attending Monday night’s show, Kardashian, 38, had the chance to meet Cher backstage at one of her Las Vegas concerts in May. The reality star — who previously dressed up as the Grammy winner for Halloween 2017 — tweeted at the time, “I can’t take it @Cher is seriously the most amazing beautiful person ever!!!”

