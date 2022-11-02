Kanye West paid a settlement to a former employee who claimed that the rapper used anti-Semitic language in the workplace, according to documents reviewed by NBC News.

The legal document, which was obtained on Wednesday, November 2, revealed that the “Heartless” songwriter, 45, paid a former employee who alleged that they witnessed West praise Hitler and Nazis on more than one occasion while in business meetings. The agreement also noted that the Chicago native denied the claims made by the former employee.

Six additional workers have since come forward to NBC News sharing that they heard the designer bring up conspiracy theories about Jewish people and praise Hitler in various professional settings within the past five years. Three of the former employees recalled multiple instances of West using anti-Semitic language and three additional witnesses recalled an incident when the “Famous” artist went on a tirade during an interview at TMZ’s offices in 2018 according to NBC News.

The court documents come less than a month after West made headlines for his anti-Semitic remarks on social media. At the time, the Yeezy designer wrote via Twitter that he was “a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

While Twitter deleted the post and temporarily banned West from the platform, the “Gold Digger” artist’s controversial comments gained a lot of backlash from his peers including ex wife Kim Kardashian.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” the Skims CEO, 42, tweeted on Monday, October 24. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

After his controversial antics, brands that collaborated with West including Balenciaga, Adidas, Gap and Vogue magazine chose to part ways with the record producer. CAA (Creative Artists Agency) also cut ties with the Yeezy designer. West even showed up at Sketchers’ Los Angeles office “arrived unannounced and without invitation” — and was escorted out. The loss of his many brand deals has impacted the performer’s net worth, according to Forbes.

After his initial comments, West appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored to apologize for his words — but shared that he did not regret them.

“Yes, I fought fire with fire,” the Grammy winner stated. “I’m not here to get hosed down. It’s a different type of freedom fighter.”