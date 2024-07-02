Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, slammed claims that she sent pornography to a Yeezy employee after the rapper was sued over allegations of a hostile work environment.

“I’ve been authorized by Bianca to stress that any allegation that she showed or caused to be shown any pornographic material to minors is offensive, disgusting, abhorrent and categorically and wholly false,” Milo Yiannopoulos, West’s former chief of staff, told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, July 2.

Yiannopoulos, 39, further slammed the “wannabe” staffer who floated the claims, alleging that the person was never employed at Yeezy and calling their accusations “tragic, desperate [and] attention-seeking.”

According to Yiannapoulos, the allegations against Censori, 29, are based on “the most tragic and thirsty lie imaginable” because Yeezy Porn allegedly does not exist. “I made sure of that by falling on my sword and quitting over it,” he added, referring to the fact that he resigned from West’s team in May after the rapper, 47, announced plans to launch a Yeezy Porn studio.

Censori was named in a lawsuit against West filed last month by eight employees who claim they faced a hostile work environment, unpaid wages, discrimination and more while developing a new app for the Grammy winner earlier this year. (Censori and West tied the knot in January 2023 following the musician’s divorce from Kim Kardashian.)

In the filing obtained by Us Weekly, the former YZYVSN employees, whose ages range from 14 to 25, alleged that they were not paid for long working hours and were subjected to harassment, including being called “slaves” and “new slaves” in the company’s Discord channel.

They also described the work environment as “hostile,” claiming that app developers on the team were allegedly bullied over their race, gender, age, sexual orientation and more.

Censori, meanwhile, was accused of sending “a YZYVSN worker a file sharing link of hardcore pornography.” The employees claimed this happened after West began floating the idea of an adult film venture called Yeezy Porn in April.

“No guardrails were put in place to prevent the underaged YZYVSN workers from working on Yeezy Porn, or to prevent them from being exposed to and being forced to view pornography to perform their work,” the suit states.

Yiannopoulos, who is also named in the suit, responded to the allegations via X on Saturday, June 29, writing in a series of posts that the “joke lawsuit” was allegedly filed by a “disgruntled” former employee who is “mad he didn’t get chosen for a full-time Yeezy job.”

The employees are seeking payment for unpaid wages and attorney fees as well as damages for emotional distress.