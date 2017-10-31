Need a last minute Halloween costume? Take a page from Karlie Kloss’ book and channel Marilyn Monroe! The supermodel went as the late icon to the Naked Heart Foundation Fabulous Fund Fair at Skylight Clarkson Square and makeup artist Patrick Ta told Stylish exactly what he did to transform Kloss to Monroe.

Karlie Kloss’ Stylist Karla Welch Reveals How to Wear Fall 2017’s Fashion Trends

Halloween With @karliekloss 💋 A post shared by Patrick Ta (@patrickta) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

First step: creating the perfect canvas. “I like to mix my foundation with a hydrating oil (I use La Mer Renewal Oil) to get that glossy/dewy skin and allow the natural skin to shine through,” Ta told Us. “Once the foundation is applied I use a very light powder and apply it sparingly only to the t-zone to avoid caking.”

Ta also used a product from Rihanna’s beauty line all over the L’Oreal spokesmodel’s face. “For the old-school Hollywood glow, I used Fenty Beauty’s Killawatt Highlighter on the tips of the cheekbones, at the peak of the eyebrows, the crest of the lip and down the middle of the chin,” he revealed.

❤️ #FundFair A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

“For Marilyn’s signature cat-eye liner, I traced the line on Karlie’s eyes with eyeshadow and an Angeles eyeshadow brush before applying the Inglot Black AMC Eyeliner Gel,” Ta says. He also applied MAC’s Pro Longwear Paint Pot Soft Ochre and then set the color with powder.

To recreate Monroe’s signature red lip, he used Sephora’s Cream Matte Lip Stain in Always Red. “It is super hydrating and bright — perfect for the ultimate sensuous bold red lip,” he tells Stylish. “I always make sure I choose a lip liner in the same shade as the lip color to help lips stay longer and not bleed. A little bit of powder around the mouth can also help with this.”

Karlie Kloss Slayed in a Michael Kors Sequin Maxi Skirt and Blazer Combo at the Business of Fashion 500 Gala

An optional final touch? Use a brown eye pencil to add Monroe’s beauty mark. Finally, throw on a white dress and platinum blonde wig to complete your costume, or if your hair is long, curl it and pin it under with bobby pins to create a faux bob like hairstylist Lacey Redway did on Kloss. Now all you need is a sidewalk vent to stand over!

Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!