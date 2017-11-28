She’s getting into the holiday spirit! Kat Graham opened up about her favorite traditions in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly. The Vampire Diaries alum, 28, who recently filmed an apoplectic film How it Ends with Forest Whitaker and Theo James, shared that her family will have several reasons to celebrate this season.

Kat Graham Spills Her Best Holiday Beauty Tips

“We’re Jewish, but, we’re a very inclusive family and we also celebrate Christmas,” she explained to Us.”We’re trying to have a very worldly, inspired Christmas, so we’re including things from all over the world … ornaments and stuff like that.”

Graham, who will voice April O’Neil for the revamp of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchise mentioned that she plans to “sit at home and watch a bunch of Chevy Chase movies!”

Adding to the fun, the star, who recently became a vegan, admits she can’t resist indulging in a holiday treat: sweet potato pie. “I’m a big pie girl and I love, love food,” she exclaimed.

With the holiday season in full swing, the Love Music Funk Magic songstress said she will be busy shopping for gifts for her loved ones. “I feel like I stand with a lot of other women where we love to shop online. We shop on our phones. We shop on eBay. For me, eBay has always been where I go to find really amazing, cool gifts for my friends and my family.”

She continued: ‘Did You Check eBay?’ Holiday Airstream Tour is traveling to coast-to-coast this holiday season with new, in-demand items at the best prices, and shoppers who stop by can use AI technology to help shoppers find what’s perfect for them.”