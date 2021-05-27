Back to the beginning! Duchess Kate and Prince William found time to travel to the past during their trip to Scotland — with the twosome enjoying lunch from a familiar spot that they used to visit as students.

Kate, 39, and William, 38 visited Anstruther Fish Bar on Wednesday, May 26, and grabbed some fish and chips to take with them.

“Their Royal Highnesses have been in the East Neuk of Fife today and surprised us by ending their visit with a takeaway fish supper, which the Duchess told us, was a lovely ‘trip down memory lane,'” the restaurant captioned via their official Facebook about the royal visit. “They enjoyed the whole takeaway experience, as most visitors to Anstruther do, sitting on a bench by the harbour, while no doubt keeping a watchful eye out for the local, hungry seagulls!”

The post concluded: “Before heading back to their waiting helicopter, they popped in for some ice cream and to chat with some of our thrilled staff. The Duke thanked us for the fish and chips and made a point on telling Andrew that they were just as good, if not better than he remembered from his student days.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s low-key lunch comes as the couple are winding down their official trip to Scotland. It was announced earlier this month that the pair would be visiting the college that they first met at over 20 years ago on their trip.

“Their Royal Highnesses look forward to meeting a wide variety of people across the country, as well as charities and organizations who are doing incredible work on issues such as the environment, mental health, homelessness and addiction,” Kensington Palace announced in a statement on May 19.

On their trip, the royals, who recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, toured Orkney, had dinner dates at local establishments and visited their alma mater where they talked to the students about their learning experience since the impact of the pandemic.

William and Kate began dating in December 2003 after meeting as freshmen at St Andrews University two years prior. They share three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

“It was here in Scotland – 20 years ago this year – that I first met Catherine,” William said during an appearance at The Church of Scotland on May 22. “Needless to say, the town where you meet your future wife holds a very special place in your heart.”