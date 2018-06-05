Kate Spade, who was found dead at age 55 on Tuesday, June 5, will be remembered for her iconic contributions to the fashion industry. But one little-known fact about the late designer is that she had a few very famous faces in her family.

David Spade was Kate’s brother-in-law. The 53-year-old actor — who is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live in the 1990s and films including Tommy Boy, Joe Dirt and Grown Ups — is the brother of the businesswoman’s widower, Andy Spade. (David and Andy have another brother named Bryan Spade.)

Another family connection is Rachel Brosnahan. The House of Cards alum, 27, was Kate’s niece.

“One of aunt Katie’s influences was my fabulous grandmother, June, who always had a closet full of amazing shoes and scarves and handbags,” Brosnahan told the Los Angeles Times in October 2015.

The actress later told Women’s Wear Daily that she admires fashion “from afar,” unlike her aunt. “People around me have said that I’ve inherited little pieces of Katie’s style,” she told the journal in November 2017. “For example, I love a good shoe and a good bag.”

Though couture wasn’t a common interest, Kate was a proud aunt. When Brosnahan won a Golden Globe for best actress in January for playing the title role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the Frances Valentine founder told Page Six, “I am beside myself! My daughter [Frances, 13] and I jumped up and down when she won. She deserves this recognition as she’s put her heart and soul into the role. We are insanely proud.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that Kate died from an apparent suicide. She hung herself with a red scarf in her New York City apartment. She was found around 10:20 a.m. ET by her housekeeper.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

