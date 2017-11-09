She’s back! Kathy Griffin shared another video rant on her YouTube page, and this time, she is tackling ageism and sexism in Hollywood. Griffin shared the clip on Thursday, November 9, and started it off by saying, “I’m going to call some people out and piss some people off as usual because as you know, I don’t give an F anymore.”

After news broke that Donald Sutherland will be awarded an honorary Oscar at the ninth annual Governors Awards ceremony this month, the comedian felt the need to point out the difference in how men and women are treated in the industry as they age.

“Good for him, that’s great. He’s a talented actor and I’m glad he’s getting an Oscar,” she said. “But let’s not kid ourselves. If you think that he gets paid the same as females he has costarred with, let me give you an example.”

She went on to bring up actress Stockard Channing, who starred alongside Sutherland, 82, in the movie Six Degrees of Separation. The comedian said she believes that “intense ageism and sexism” are to blame, using the Grease actress, 73, as an example of someone who is under-appreciated in the business and her career accomplishments are overshadowed by her image.

The former Bravo star, 57, urged people to acknowledge the way women are treated in Hollywood as they get older, while their male counterparts are praised no matter their age. Griffin attended The West Wing star’s play, Apologia, in London this week and said she met the actress after the show, which increased her admiration for her.

“I’m sorry. I have a problem with Stockard Channing getting a bad article because of her face, and she’s an amazing actress,” she said in the clip. “The white privileged old dudes are still getting all their accolades and Stockard Channing is stuck with people blaming her for not looking like her character from Grease anymore while she’s kicking ass in a small theater in London where she had to walk up seven stairs to get to her dressing room!”

“Stockard, don’t be mad at me. Sometimes when I stick up for these bitches they f—king turn on me so I don’t need that either,” she continued. “She’s amazing. Go see the play. Support her, support other women. They’re out there just doing it, grinding it out. Amazing work, time after time.”

Meanwhile, Griffin also grabbed headlines in October after she shared a video blasting Andy Cohen. In the 17-minute long clip, titled “Kathy Griffin: A Hell Of a Story,” the comedian claimed that the Bravo TV host offered her drugs on the set of Watch Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which he later denied.

