



Kathy Wakile andare ready to become in-laws! The couple’s daughter,, is engaged to, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The future spouses got engaged on Saturday, August 24, at the Liberty House restaurant in Jersey City, New Jersey. “Richie and I are overjoyed with emotion and joy. We couldn’t be happier,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 53, gushed to Us. “We love our future son!”

Kosmidis proposed with a custom Mamari Jewelers engagement ring.“Two years ago you introduced me as your friend, and I always knew I wanted more. Will you be my wife?” he asked Victoria, 25, at the time.

Kathy shared a sweet Instagram video of the moment Kosmidis got down on one knee. In the clip, the nurse excitedly said “Yes!” as she stunned in a black-and-white polka dot dress. Her husband-to-be looked dapper in brown slacks and a white button-up shirt for the occasion.

Rich later posted the same video as his wife and announced: “I’m beyond words and emotions tonight! My Victoria and our new member of our family Teddy have made it official! THE WORLD 🌎 IS INVITED TO THE #WEDDING.”

The pair celebrated their engagement with a decadent strawberry shortcake olive oil dessert, and were surrounded by family and friends. Earlier this year, Kosmidis helped pull off another surprise for his leading lady on her 25th birthday.

“I’ve been trying to find the words since!” Victoria wrote alongside a photo that showed her being escorted into her home by Kosmidis. “From getting me out of the house and back, to over a month of planning, to decorating our entire home with butterflies, to every special guest there to surprise and celebrate with me… Not one detail went unnoticed. Thank you Mom and Dad, and very special thank you to my brother, Joey… for this was his idea! Thank you to my boyfriend, who I tortured while he was trying to pass time. Thank you to everyone who made this night possible and for everyone who celebrated with me!”

Kathy and Rich are also parents of son, Joseph.

