Katie Cassidy is an open book. The Arrow star spoke candidly about her complicated relationship with her late father, David Cassidy, and shared details of her upcoming wedding to her fiancé, Matthew Rodgers, in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I didn’t meet my father until I was in the fourth grade,” The Flash alum, 31, admitted to Us while making an appearance at Capital One’s flagship location in New York City. “The world doesn’t know that. Not because I’m hiding it, it just hasn’t been discussed. (The Partridge Family actor died in November after a recent dementia diagnosis and a long battle with substance abuse. He was 67.) “My biological father and I had a really good relationship at one point. He was one of my close friends and gave me wonderful advice.”

Katie continued: “My dad was a wonderful, wonderful person. Sadly, he had some demons. There is a silver lining in all of that. You live and learn and it has brought my family closer together so I’m grateful for that.”

The blonde beauty, who says she focuses on the “positivity” in her life, couldn’t help but beam with excitement while sharing details of her upcoming nuptials. “I feel like I’m going to throw up,” the California native joked to Us. “It is really scary. I think it’s a natural feeling to have nerves when it comes to a wedding. I’m excited. It’s pretty amazing when you find your person and Matthew is my person.”

The star, who mentioned the couple will say “I do” in a beachfront ceremony, will sport three different dresses on her special day. “One [dress] is a hybrid that turns into another dress and then there is a third. I just got my shoes and they are fierce as f—k! Excuse me for saying that. They are so good!”

The joy of wedding planning does not come without its challenges. Cassidy, who has entrusted the help of a wedding planner to stay on budget, is partnering with Capital One to encourage people to feel more comfortable talking about money and to reach their financial goals.

Of her personal finances, the actress added: “I just think people judge before they know. I think that’s probably why finances is a hard topic because people are afraid to be judged. And people do judge too soon. They don’t know me. They don’t know what I’ve been through. I know that I’m an actor and that I’m a celebrity … but I’m a human like everyone else.”

