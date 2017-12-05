Love is in the air! Katie Holmes quietly supported her beau, Jamie Foxx, at the opening of the Privé Revaux flagship store in New York City on Monday, December 4.

The Dawson’s Creek alum, 38, and the actor-singer, 49, arrived separately to the event, where he took photos with fans and hyped up the crowd from the DJ booth while promoting the eyewear brand.

Holmes looked stunning in a satin black dress, simple black heels and a long, pink coat with yellow flower-shaped buttons. Foxx, meanwhile, rocked a gray peacoat, a black shirt and dark jeans. Guests also included New York Giants player Odell Beckham Jr., New York Mets pitcher Brandon Nimmo, rapper Nicki Minaj and actress Margot Bingham.

During the event, Foxx opened up to Us Weekly about his family’s plans for the holidays. “Man, I go nuts,” he said. “I love Christmas, everything about it.”

This year, the Beat Shazam host came up with a different technique for buying gifts for his daughters, Corinne, 23, and Annalise, 9. “They do certain things throughout the year that we put them through,” he explained to Us. “You got a task, you want this present, you got to do this. … They live a really dope life so we just have to set things so they still recognize that you have to appreciate.”

Foxx and Holmes have been quietly dating for four years. Us was first to break the news in March 2015, about two years after their low-key romance began. They went public this year over Labor Day weekend, when they were spotted holding hands on the beach in Malibu.

“Everyone knows they’re together, but it’s still unspoken,” a source exclusively told Us in September. “He could often be overheard talking flirtatiously to someone on the phone and excited to wrap up work and go home. It’s been obvious that he’s had someone special in his life for a long time.”

Holmes shares 11-year-old daughter Suri with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise, to whom she was married from 2006 to 2012.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!