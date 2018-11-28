Gone but never forgotten. Katy Perry paid tribute to music industry executive Angelica Cob-Baehler, who died of cancer at age 47 on November 21.

“Six days ago, one of my biggest champions and realest friends, Angelica Cob-Baehler moved on from this place. She was one of the strongest women I have ever known — fighting her cancer like friggin’ Rocky, enduring chemo, immunotherapy, a tracheotomy, feeding tubes for months on end, and experimental cancer treatment trials,” Perry, 34, wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, November 27, alongside throwback photos of herself and Cob-Baehler. “I watched her go through many stages for over a year, but a few things remained constant: her positive outlook, and the incredible love she had for her family.”

“We had a lot of wins together for over 10 years, and I am incredibly grateful she was a born fighter/no s—t-taker because she practically willed me into existence as a young artist when she ‘stole my files’ from limbo at Columbia Records and brought them to life at Capitol Records,” the American Idol judge continued. “She was like a big sister to me, showing me the ropes and always having my back. She never became a yes-person and was quick to check me when I needed checking — that was family.”

Perry explained that she delayed posting about Cob-Baehler’s death “because it makes it feel a little too final, but I don’t believe people ever really die — she just had to leave that body behind. Out of body, and full of spirit now.”

The businesswoman leaves behind two daughters and husband Chapman Baehler, who Perry says has been “the definition of ROCK through this whole process.”

The “Chained to the Rhythm” crooner also praised her late friend as “a woman of incredible integrity and character, a massive giver, and a DOPE human being. I know today is #GivingTuesday and if you have been a longtime KatyCat and a friend of mine or Geli’s, let’s honor her by donating to her favorite charity, Generosity.org by clicking the link in bio.”

Perry added, “She may be gone from this place, but she will never be forgotten. Rest in power, my angel, and don’t worry, we got Chapman and the girls. #RIPGeli.”

