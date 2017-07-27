Lights, camera, action! Katy Perry is hosting the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, she announced on Twitter on Thursday, July 27.

“Introducing your MOONWOMAN. Brace for impact! August 27th on @MTV @VMAs,” the “Swish Swish” singer, 32, captioned a 30-second promo video of herself floating through the galaxy in a colorful, metallic space suit.

Perry is set to host and perform at the annual ceremony, which will be held at The Forum in Inglewood, California, this summer.

“I’ve been training with MTV in zero gravity, eating astronaut ice cream, and I’m on a group text with Buzz Aldrin and Neil deGrasse Tyson,” the new American Idol judge said in a statement. “Come August 27th, I’ll be ready to be your MOONWOMAN! Brace for impact, kids.”

Bruce Gillmer, Viacom and Global Entertainment Group’s head of music and music talent, added, “We’re thrilled to have global phenomenon Katy Perry as the host and a performer at the 2017 VMAs. She is at the forefront of music culture and the perfect person to anchor this year’s show, which promises to be one of the most diverse and music-filled in VMA history.”

Kendrick Lamar leads this year’s VMA nominees with eight nods, with Perry and The Weeknd tied for second with five noms each. Additional performers and presenters will be announced at a later date.

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards air on MTV on Sunday, August 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!