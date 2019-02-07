Keean Johnson and Sofia Boutella are dating, Us Weekly exclusively confirms. The new couple attended the Alita Battle Angel premiere on Tuesday, February 5, together in L.A.

The 36-year-old actress supported the Nashville alum, 22, who plays Hugo in the film alongside Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Michelle Rodriguez, Eiza Gonzales, Lana Condor and Edward Norton.

“They’ve been dating for about a year,” a source tells Us. “She didn’t pose with him on the carpet, but they got out of the car together.” The duo did, however, pose for photos at the afterparty.

Although the pair didn’t show PDA at the event, they’ve been more open about their relationship on social media.

Last month, they shared matching photos on Instagram of Boutella with a her face and body covered in colorful paint and tagged each other in their captions.

The Mummy star wrote, “Right Braining Day @keeanjohnson” while Johnson opted for “Collaboration with @sofisia7.” Johnson has posted other photos of Boutella with the same caption from the same shoot.

