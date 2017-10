Kelly Dodd’s Daughter Is ‘Really Happy’ About Her Divorce (Star Magazine)

Jennifer Lopez Gets Into Character as Supermarket Cashier: Pics (OK! Magazine)

Should You Forgive a Cheater? (Men’s Fitness)

Billy Joel Welcomes Third Daughter (RADAR Online)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!