It's pretty easy to read what's in (well, technically, on) Kelly Osbourne's head these days. The TV personality, 29, got a large new tattoo on the side of her head.

PHOTOS: Celebs' crazy tattoos

The fresh ink reads "Stories…" and is written in a typewriter-style font.

"Thank you @dr_woo_ssc it's magic what you can do!" she captioned the photo of her fresh body art.

PHOTOS: Celebs who got tattoos for love

Osbourne is no stranger to tattoos. In addition to many smaller drawings, the Fashion Police star had a large anchor and keyboard tattooed on each of her arms.

PHOTOS: Kelly Osbourne through the years

The daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne had the keyboard removed in November 2013.

"I was miserable and I just went and got all these tattoos and I don't know why. One of them is a keyboard and I don't even know how to play a piano!" Osbourne explained on the British talk show This Morning in 2009.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!